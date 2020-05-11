Credit Suisse slashes price target on PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] – find out why.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [NYSE: PFSI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.67%. Over the last 12 months, PFSI stock rose by 32.18%. The one-year PennyMac Financial Services Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.43. The average equity rating for PFSI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.28 billion, with 75.31 million shares outstanding and 48.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, PFSI stock reached a trading volume of 1077693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFSI shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on PFSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

PFSI Stock Performance Analysis:

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, PFSI shares gained by 25.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.89, while it was recorded at 28.81 for the last single week of trading, and 30.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PennyMac Financial Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.94 and a Gross Margin at +83.46. PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.77.

Return on Total Capital for PFSI is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.90. Additionally, PFSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] managed to generate an average of $93,230 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

PFSI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. go to 20.73%.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,050 million, or 45.60% of PFSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFSI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,246,597, which is approximately -48.545% of the company’s market cap and around 24.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,715,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.01 million in PFSI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $86.79 million in PFSI stock with ownership of nearly -1.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [NYSE:PFSI] by around 4,928,410 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 10,318,432 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 19,471,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,718,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFSI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,550,834 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 646,985 shares during the same period.