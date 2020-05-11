Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] stock Downgrade by MKM Partners analyst, price target now $147

Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE: STZ] closed the trading session at $166.06 on 05/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $159.55, while the highest price level was $166.85. The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.48 percent and weekly performance of 2.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, STZ reached to a volume of 1122619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STZ shares is $180.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Constellation Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Constellation Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $211 to $180, while UBS kept a Buy rating on STZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Brands Inc. is set at 7.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for STZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for STZ in the course of the last twelve months was 25.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

STZ stock trade performance evaluation

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, STZ shares gained by 5.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.15 for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.47, while it was recorded at 164.61 for the last single week of trading, and 183.68 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.19 and a Gross Margin at +51.81. Constellation Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.14.

Return on Total Capital for STZ is now 10.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.05. Additionally, STZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] managed to generate an average of -$1,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Constellation Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Constellation Brands Inc. posted 2.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Brands Inc. go to 7.04%.

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,646 million, or 85.80% of STZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,559,391, which is approximately 7.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,313,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in STZ stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.51 billion in STZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellation Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 515 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE:STZ] by around 11,786,375 shares. Additionally, 502 investors decreased positions by around 9,299,402 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 121,307,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,393,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STZ stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,936,253 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 1,347,422 shares during the same period.