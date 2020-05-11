BTIG Research slashes price target on Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] – find out why.

Proofpoint Inc. [NASDAQ: PFPT] plunged by -$11.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $131.75 during the day while it closed the day at $121.17. Proofpoint Inc. stock has also gained 2.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PFPT stock has declined by -4.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.98% and gained 5.57% year-on date.

The market cap for PFPT stock reached $7.59 billion, with 62.61 million shares outstanding and 56.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 619.70K shares, PFPT reached a trading volume of 1527295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFPT shares is $134.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Proofpoint Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Proofpoint Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $143, while First Analysis Sec analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on PFPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Proofpoint Inc. is set at 5.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFPT in the course of the last twelve months was 39.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

PFPT stock trade performance evaluation

Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, PFPT shares gained by 5.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.98, while it was recorded at 123.32 for the last single week of trading, and 118.61 for the last 200 days.

Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.81 and a Gross Margin at +71.73. Proofpoint Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.67.

Return on Total Capital for PFPT is now -10.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.04. Additionally, PFPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] managed to generate an average of -$38,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Proofpoint Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Proofpoint Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Proofpoint Inc. go to 23.50%.

Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,879 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFPT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,308,498, which is approximately -0.927% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,240,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $635.01 million in PFPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $352.4 million in PFPT stock with ownership of nearly 5.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Proofpoint Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Proofpoint Inc. [NASDAQ:PFPT] by around 7,994,537 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 7,092,131 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 41,684,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,771,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFPT stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,290,289 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,186,348 shares during the same period.