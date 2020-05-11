Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is -15.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] surged by $1.18 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.36 during the day while it closed the day at $38.18. Boston Scientific Corporation stock has also gained 6.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BSX stock has declined by -9.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.24% and lost -15.57% year-on date.

The market cap for BSX stock reached $53.35 billion, with 1.40 billion shares outstanding and 1.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.27M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 10180324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $43.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $46 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 58.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BSX stock trade performance evaluation

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 8.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.94 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.03, while it was recorded at 36.74 for the last single week of trading, and 40.23 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.95 and a Gross Margin at +64.08. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.78.

Return on Total Capital for BSX is now 8.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.59. Additionally, BSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] managed to generate an average of $130,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Scientific Corporation posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 7.16%.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49,644 million, or 95.80% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 127,514,509, which is approximately -3.951% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,016,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.16 billion in BSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $4.11 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly -0.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

411 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 77,051,159 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 57,721,719 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 1,165,479,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,300,252,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,280,304 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 5,226,540 shares during the same period.