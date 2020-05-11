Monday, May 11, 2020
Finance

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] Stock trading around $26.13 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer
Big Lots Inc. [NYSE: BIG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.94% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.78%. Over the last 12 months, BIG stock dropped by -30.87%. The one-year Big Lots Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -31.77. The average equity rating for BIG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.02 billion, with 39.04 million shares outstanding and 38.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, BIG stock reached a trading volume of 1112591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Big Lots Inc. [BIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIG shares is $19.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Big Lots Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $21 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Big Lots Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on BIG stock. On March 31, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BIG shares from 20 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big Lots Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIG in the course of the last twelve months was 40.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

BIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.78. With this latest performance, BIG shares gained by 65.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.06 for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.65, while it was recorded at 24.86 for the last single week of trading, and 22.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Big Lots Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Big Lots Inc. [BIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.07 and a Gross Margin at +37.19. Big Lots Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.55.

Return on Total Capital for BIG is now 9.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.57. Additionally, BIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] managed to generate an average of $7,131 per employee.Big Lots Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BIG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Big Lots Inc. posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Big Lots Inc. go to 0.55%.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $994 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,915,794, which is approximately -2.744% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,487,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.25 million in BIG stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $61.16 million in BIG stock with ownership of nearly -1.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Big Lots Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Big Lots Inc. [NYSE:BIG] by around 6,186,989 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 6,119,474 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 25,745,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,052,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,960,013 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,571,033 shares during the same period.

