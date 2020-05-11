Barrington Research Reiterated Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Grand Canyon Education Inc. [NASDAQ: LOPE] gained 4.89% or 4.31 points to close at $92.41 with a heavy trading volume of 1074044 shares. It opened the trading session at $84.70, the shares rose to $94.43 and dropped to $82.2669, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LOPE points out that the company has recorded 0.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -59.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 629.40K shares, LOPE reached to a volume of 1074044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOPE shares is $105.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOPE stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price from $117 to $142. The new note on the price target was released on July 03, 2018, representing the official price target for Grand Canyon Education Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $98 to $103, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on LOPE stock. On October 11, 2017, analysts increased their price target for LOPE shares from 83 to 92.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grand Canyon Education Inc. is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOPE in the course of the last twelve months was 15.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for LOPE stock

Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.52. With this latest performance, LOPE shares gained by 22.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.23 for Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.51, while it was recorded at 87.75 for the last single week of trading, and 93.67 for the last 200 days.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.56 and a Gross Margin at +40.25. Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.29.

Return on Total Capital for LOPE is now 18.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.74. Additionally, LOPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE] managed to generate an average of $59,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grand Canyon Education Inc. posted 1.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.49/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOPE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE]

There are presently around $4,710 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOPE stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 4,711,399, which is approximately 15.576% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,392,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $405.87 million in LOPE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $389.62 million in LOPE stock with ownership of nearly -0.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grand Canyon Education Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Grand Canyon Education Inc. [NASDAQ:LOPE] by around 7,736,525 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 7,018,424 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 36,211,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,966,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOPE stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,207,585 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,701,992 shares during the same period.