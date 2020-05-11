Barclays slashes price target on United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] – find out why.

United Natural Foods Inc. [NYSE: UNFI] gained 13.36% on the last trading session, reaching $11.96 price per share at the time. United Natural Foods Inc. represents 53.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $640.14 million with the latest information. UNFI stock price has been found in the range of $10.53 to $11.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, UNFI reached a trading volume of 1431729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNFI shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNFI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for United Natural Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $5 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for United Natural Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on UNFI stock. On October 03, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for UNFI shares from 6 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Natural Foods Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNFI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for UNFI stock

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.79. With this latest performance, UNFI shares gained by 24.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.81 for United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.46, while it was recorded at 10.88 for the last single week of trading, and 8.74 for the last 200 days.

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.73 and a Gross Margin at +13.02. United Natural Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64.

Return on Total Capital for UNFI is now 4.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.79. Additionally, UNFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] managed to generate an average of -$18,463 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.22.United Natural Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Natural Foods Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNFI.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]

There are presently around $534 million, or 85.80% of UNFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNFI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,083,957, which is approximately -1.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,115,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.14 million in UNFI stocks shares; and KILTEARN PARTNERS LLP, currently with $52.61 million in UNFI stock with ownership of nearly -9.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Natural Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in United Natural Foods Inc. [NYSE:UNFI] by around 4,865,563 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 10,283,539 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 29,508,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,657,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNFI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,658,576 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,743,411 shares during the same period.