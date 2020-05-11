Avnet Inc. [AVT] Stock trading around $28.88 per share: What’s Next?

Avnet Inc. [NASDAQ: AVT] jumped around 0.66 points on Friday, while shares priced at $28.88 at the close of the session, up 2.34%. Avnet Inc. stock is now -31.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AVT Stock saw the intraday high of $29.20 and lowest of $28.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.41, which means current price is +61.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, AVT reached a trading volume of 2398261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avnet Inc. [AVT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVT shares is $30.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Longbow have made an estimate for Avnet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Avnet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $22, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on AVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avnet Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has AVT stock performed recently?

Avnet Inc. [AVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, AVT shares gained by 3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for Avnet Inc. [AVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.16, while it was recorded at 28.48 for the last single week of trading, and 37.57 for the last 200 days.

Avnet Inc. [AVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avnet Inc. [AVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.13 and a Gross Margin at +12.74. Avnet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for AVT is now 10.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avnet Inc. [AVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.55. Additionally, AVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avnet Inc. [AVT] managed to generate an average of $11,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.15.Avnet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Avnet Inc. [AVT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avnet Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avnet Inc. go to 10.40%.

Insider trade positions for Avnet Inc. [AVT]

There are presently around $2,783 million, or 99.60% of AVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,502,576, which is approximately 8.526% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,976,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.0 million in AVT stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $260.98 million in AVT stock with ownership of nearly 0.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avnet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Avnet Inc. [NASDAQ:AVT] by around 12,324,544 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 14,424,414 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 69,626,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,375,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVT stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,159,980 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,597,325 shares during the same period.