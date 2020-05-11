Arrow Electronics Inc. [ARW] is -22.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arrow Electronics Inc. [NYSE: ARW] price surged by 5.34 percent to reach at $3.32. A sum of 1010070 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 743.88K shares. Arrow Electronics Inc. shares reached a high of $65.63 and dropped to a low of $63.04 until finishing in the latest session at $65.46.

The one-year ARW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.1. The average equity rating for ARW stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arrow Electronics Inc. [ARW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARW shares is $69.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Longbow have made an estimate for Arrow Electronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Arrow Electronics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ARW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrow Electronics Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARW in the course of the last twelve months was 3.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ARW Stock Performance Analysis:

Arrow Electronics Inc. [ARW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.92. With this latest performance, ARW shares gained by 13.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.11 for Arrow Electronics Inc. [ARW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.59, while it was recorded at 62.11 for the last single week of trading, and 71.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arrow Electronics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arrow Electronics Inc. [ARW] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.13 and a Gross Margin at +10.71. Arrow Electronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.71.

Return on Total Capital for ARW is now 10.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arrow Electronics Inc. [ARW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.15. Additionally, ARW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arrow Electronics Inc. [ARW] managed to generate an average of -$10,574 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.69.Arrow Electronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ARW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arrow Electronics Inc. posted 1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.59/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arrow Electronics Inc. go to 0.50%.

Arrow Electronics Inc. [ARW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,065 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,463,280, which is approximately -1.872% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,861,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $514.61 million in ARW stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $238.01 million in ARW stock with ownership of nearly -25.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrow Electronics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Arrow Electronics Inc. [NYSE:ARW] by around 6,884,478 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 7,299,662 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 63,185,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,369,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARW stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,758,874 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 828,146 shares during the same period.