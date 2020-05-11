Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] is -11.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AQST] surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.18 during the day while it closed the day at $5.15. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 23.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AQST stock has inclined by 30.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.53% and lost -11.51% year-on date.

The market cap for AQST stock reached $157.18 million, with 30.52 million shares outstanding and 26.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 622.26K shares, AQST reached a trading volume of 1424792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on AQST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23.

AQST stock trade performance evaluation

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.50. With this latest performance, AQST shares gained by 99.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.62 for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 4.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.16 for the last 200 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.11 and a Gross Margin at +61.30. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.92.

Return on Total Capital for AQST is now -94.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,347.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.14. Additionally, AQST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] managed to generate an average of -$285,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQST.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $99 million, or 57.50% of AQST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQST stocks are: BRATTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 11,503,294, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 2,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.59 million in AQST stocks shares; and OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $3.8 million in AQST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AQST] by around 4,370,595 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,077,239 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 13,821,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,269,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQST stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,903,243 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 919,722 shares during the same period.