Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] stock Downgrade by Rosenblatt analyst, price target now $10

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [NASDAQ: AAOI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.79%. Over the last 12 months, AAOI stock dropped by -6.77%. The one-year Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.63. The average equity rating for AAOI stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $246.80 million, with 24.22 million shares outstanding and 18.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 798.11K shares, AAOI stock reached a trading volume of 2427376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAOI shares is $8.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAOI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on AAOI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75.

AAOI Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, AAOI shares gained by 27.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.83 for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.31, while it was recorded at 10.79 for the last single week of trading, and 10.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.54 and a Gross Margin at +23.94. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.60.

Return on Total Capital for AAOI is now -11.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.99. Additionally, AAOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] managed to generate an average of -$21,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

AAOI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. go to 13.00%.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $124 million, or 61.50% of AAOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAOI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,000,463, which is approximately -0.025% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,339,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.65 million in AAOI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $8.41 million in AAOI stock with ownership of nearly -21.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [NASDAQ:AAOI] by around 1,950,089 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 2,054,890 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 8,149,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,154,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAOI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,053,910 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 501,043 shares during the same period.