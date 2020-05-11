Alliance Global Partners Downgrade Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: STML] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $12.18 with a heavy trading volume of 1757269 shares. It opened the trading session at $12.17, the shares rose to $12.19 and dropped to $12.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STML points out that the company has recorded 19.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -279.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, STML reached to a volume of 1757269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STML shares is $17.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STML stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $35 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on STML stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for STML stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

Trading performance analysis for STML stock

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 156.42. With this latest performance, STML shares gained by 155.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.62 for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.61, while it was recorded at 12.13 for the last single week of trading, and 9.05 for the last 200 days.

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] shares currently have an operating margin of -183.37 and a Gross Margin at +86.21. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -177.75.

Return on Total Capital for STML is now -76.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.85. Additionally, STML Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] managed to generate an average of -$768,172 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STML.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML]

There are presently around $525 million, or 82.20% of STML stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STML stocks are: EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,160,608, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,739,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.55 million in STML stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $42.63 million in STML stock with ownership of nearly 35.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stemline Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:STML] by around 4,890,982 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 5,537,770 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 32,688,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,116,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STML stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 510,387 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,533,730 shares during the same period.