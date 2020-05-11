Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] fell -28.08% so far this year. What now?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.5198 during the day while it closed the day at $0.50. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock has also gained 3.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADMP stock has declined by -27.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.53% and lost -28.08% year-on date.

The market cap for ADMP stock reached $37.18 million, with 73.81 million shares outstanding and 72.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, ADMP reached a trading volume of 1521498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.90 to $1.10, while B. Riley FBR kept a Sell rating on ADMP stock. On November 12, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ADMP shares from 7.50 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

ADMP stock trade performance evaluation

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, ADMP shares gained by 44.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.50 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4114, while it was recorded at 0.4749 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6822 for the last 200 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.53.

Return on Total Capital for ADMP is now -67.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.32. Additionally, ADMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] managed to generate an average of -$171,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMP.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 14.60% of ADMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,886,237, which is approximately -2.222% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,481,755 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $747000.0 in ADMP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $317000.0 in ADMP stock with ownership of nearly 86.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP] by around 485,277 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 4,957,580 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 538,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,904,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 163,589 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 4,670,171 shares during the same period.