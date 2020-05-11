Monday, May 11, 2020
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] Is Currently 15.45 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] traded at a high on 05/08/20, posting a 15.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.69. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2479919 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stands at 9.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.24%.

The market cap for ABEO stock reached $195.00 million, with 72.49 million shares outstanding and 67.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, ABEO reached a trading volume of 2479919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]?

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price from $2 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock. On August 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ABEO shares from 29 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

How has ABEO stock performed recently?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.50. With this latest performance, ABEO shares gained by 13.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.34, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 2.66 for the last 200 days.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ABEO is now -48.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.46. Additionally, ABEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] managed to generate an average of -$866,841 per employee.Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEO.

Insider trade positions for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]

There are presently around $147 million, or 66.50% of ABEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: GREAT POINT PARTNERS I LP with ownership of 7,213,012, which is approximately 122.926% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,469,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.4 million in ABEO stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $14.06 million in ABEO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO] by around 27,948,087 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,442,423 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 24,165,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,556,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,205,820 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,398,202 shares during the same period.

