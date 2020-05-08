Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] Revenue clocked in at $4.04 billion, down -55.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [NYSE: WYND] gained 4.35% on the last trading session, reaching $23.05 price per share at the time. Wyndham Destinations Inc. represents 89.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.07 billion with the latest information. WYND stock price has been found in the range of $22.23 to $24.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, WYND reached a trading volume of 1271743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYND shares is $39.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Wyndham Destinations Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on WYND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wyndham Destinations Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for WYND in the course of the last twelve months was 11.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for WYND stock

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.86. With this latest performance, WYND shares gained by 9.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.72 for Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.55, while it was recorded at 23.60 for the last single week of trading, and 41.80 for the last 200 days.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.46 and a Gross Margin at +32.43. Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.11.

Return on Total Capital for WYND is now 16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.45. Additionally, WYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] managed to generate an average of $21,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wyndham Destinations Inc. posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WYND.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND]

There are presently around $1,702 million, or 94.60% of WYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,667,725, which is approximately -0.849% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,501,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.8 million in WYND stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $126.95 million in WYND stock with ownership of nearly -10.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

179 institutional holders increased their position in Wyndham Destinations Inc. [NYSE:WYND] by around 4,482,726 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 9,518,210 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 63,052,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,053,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYND stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,195,632 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,008,929 shares during the same period.