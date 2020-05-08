Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] Stock trading around $29.75 per share: What’s Next?

Wright Medical Group N.V. [NASDAQ: WMGI] gained 0.44% on the last trading session, reaching $29.75 price per share at the time. Wright Medical Group N.V. represents 127.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.79 billion with the latest information. WMGI stock price has been found in the range of $29.61 to $29.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, WMGI reached a trading volume of 1355351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMGI shares is $29.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Wright Medical Group N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 24, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Wright Medical Group N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $30.75, while Needham kept a Buy rating on WMGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wright Medical Group N.V. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

Trading performance analysis for WMGI stock

Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, WMGI shares gained by 6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.54 for Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.65, while it was recorded at 29.66 for the last single week of trading, and 26.75 for the last 200 days.

Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.26 and a Gross Margin at +76.05. Wright Medical Group N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.00.

Return on Total Capital for WMGI is now 0.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.98. Additionally, WMGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] managed to generate an average of -$30,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Wright Medical Group N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wright Medical Group N.V. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMGI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI]

There are presently around $4,187 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,802,282, which is approximately 1.899% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 9,442,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.69 million in WMGI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $276.39 million in WMGI stock with ownership of nearly -0.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

131 institutional holders increased their position in Wright Medical Group N.V. [NASDAQ:WMGI] by around 69,406,383 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 71,793,938 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 166,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,367,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMGI stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,315,474 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 47,294,101 shares during the same period.