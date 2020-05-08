Wolfe Research lifts Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation [NYSE: H] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $53.4699 during the day while it closed the day at $50.40. Hyatt Hotels Corporation stock has also loss -10.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, H stock has declined by -43.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.40% and lost -43.82% year-on date.

The market cap for H stock reached $5.56 billion, with 110.31 million shares outstanding and 34.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, H reached a trading volume of 1857759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for H shares is $60.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on H stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Hyatt Hotels Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $88 to $91. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Hyatt Hotels Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Market Perform rating on H stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyatt Hotels Corporation is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for H stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.71.

H stock trade performance evaluation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.42. With this latest performance, H shares gained by 3.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for H stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.28 for Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.55, while it was recorded at 51.02 for the last single week of trading, and 73.09 for the last 200 days.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.09 and a Gross Margin at +12.23. Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.26.

Return on Total Capital for H is now 2.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.69. Additionally, H Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] managed to generate an average of $13,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hyatt Hotels Corporation posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for H. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hyatt Hotels Corporation go to 3.70%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,886 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of H stocks are: SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 5,381,209, which is approximately 6.475% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAMCO INC /NY/, holding 4,523,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.06 million in H stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $165.16 million in H stock with ownership of nearly -4.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation [NYSE:H] by around 3,329,694 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 5,947,243 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 28,293,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,570,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. H stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,192,821 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,549,412 shares during the same period.