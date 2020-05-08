Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] Stock trading around $66.82 per share: What’s Next?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE: WSM] gained 1.00% or 0.66 points to close at $66.82 with a heavy trading volume of 1121169 shares. It opened the trading session at $67.50, the shares rose to $68.325 and dropped to $66.4124, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WSM points out that the company has recorded -1.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -156.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, WSM reached to a volume of 1121169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSM shares is $46.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $77 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $60, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on WSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams-Sonoma Inc. is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for WSM stock

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.05. With this latest performance, WSM shares gained by 48.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.10 for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.14, while it was recorded at 64.17 for the last single week of trading, and 64.80 for the last 200 days.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. go to -6.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]

There are presently around $5,046 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 7,998,898, which is approximately -7.583% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,326,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $484.69 million in WSM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $470.37 million in WSM stock with ownership of nearly -0.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

186 institutional holders increased their position in Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE:WSM] by around 4,483,045 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 7,530,599 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 64,253,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,267,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,027,256 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,157,062 shares during the same period.