William Blair lifts American International Group Inc. [AIG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] price surged by 9.48 percent to reach at $2.21. A sum of 8162158 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.69M shares. American International Group Inc. shares reached a high of $25.55 and dropped to a low of $23.77 until finishing in the latest session at $25.52.

The one-year AIG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.51. The average equity rating for AIG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $38.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

AIG Stock Performance Analysis:

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 9.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.46 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.81, while it was recorded at 24.37 for the last single week of trading, and 46.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American International Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.49. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.59.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 6.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.83. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] managed to generate an average of $71,739 per employee.

AIG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American International Group Inc. posted 1.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 49.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 3.23%.

American International Group Inc. [AIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,866 million, or 94.80% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 73,708,138, which is approximately 6.33% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,367,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.6 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -9.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 401 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 54,425,856 shares. Additionally, 388 investors decreased positions by around 48,977,284 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 705,937,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 809,341,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,716,509 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 6,793,995 shares during the same period.