why US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.50

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] price surged by 3.28 percent to reach at $0.6. A sum of 3271380 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.45M shares. US Foods Holding Corp. shares reached a high of $19.22 and dropped to a low of $18.46 until finishing in the latest session at $18.89.

The one-year USFD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.61. The average equity rating for USFD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $33.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $44 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $38, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Hold rating on USFD stock. On May 08, 2019, analysts increased their price target for USFD shares from 32 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for USFD in the course of the last twelve months was 9.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

USFD Stock Performance Analysis:

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.14. With this latest performance, USFD shares gained by 12.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.24, while it was recorded at 19.09 for the last single week of trading, and 35.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into US Foods Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.90 and a Gross Margin at +17.68. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.48.

Return on Total Capital for USFD is now 9.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.29. Additionally, USFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] managed to generate an average of $13,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.53.US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

USFD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, US Foods Holding Corp. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for US Foods Holding Corp. go to 12.78%.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,823 million, or 99.00% of USFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,058,078, which is approximately -0.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,885,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.13 million in USFD stocks shares; and LONGVIEW PARTNERS (GUERNSEY) LTD, currently with $307.86 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly -0.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 23,010,676 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 26,089,336 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 159,905,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,005,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,138,619 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,308,737 shares during the same period.