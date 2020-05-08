why The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $172.20

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] gained 1.43% on the last trading session, reaching $171.94 price per share at the time. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. represents 367.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $63.20 billion with the latest information. EL stock price has been found in the range of $169.84 to $173.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, EL reached a trading volume of 1398206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $172.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock. On January 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EL shares from 223 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is set at 6.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 49.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for EL stock

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, EL shares gained by 5.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.73, while it was recorded at 171.66 for the last single week of trading, and 189.72 for the last 200 days.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.95 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.03.

Return on Total Capital for EL is now 31.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.79. Additionally, EL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] managed to generate an average of $37,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. go to 7.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

There are presently around $33,517 million, or 91.40% of EL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,527,874, which is approximately -0.114% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,826,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 billion in EL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.51 billion in EL stock with ownership of nearly -6.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 462 institutional holders increased their position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE:EL] by around 14,856,712 shares. Additionally, 483 investors decreased positions by around 16,866,100 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 165,994,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,717,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,871,167 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 1,465,262 shares during the same period.