why Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $89.08

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [NYSE: PNW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.79%. Over the last 12 months, PNW stock dropped by -22.15%. The one-year Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.44. The average equity rating for PNW stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.38 billion, with 116.84 million shares outstanding and 112.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, PNW stock reached a trading volume of 1152200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNW shares is $89.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $88 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $103, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

PNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.79. With this latest performance, PNW shares dropped by -2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.15, while it was recorded at 73.24 for the last single week of trading, and 89.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.85 and a Gross Margin at +28.32. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.51.

Return on Total Capital for PNW is now 6.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.02. Additionally, PNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] managed to generate an average of $5,549,691 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

PNW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation go to 4.98%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,935 million, or 88.50% of PNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,805,893, which is approximately -0.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,186,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $949.53 million in PNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $469.69 million in PNW stock with ownership of nearly 5.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [NYSE:PNW] by around 7,265,560 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 9,154,135 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 79,881,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,301,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNW stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,406,807 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,943,021 shares during the same period.