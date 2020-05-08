why Flowserve Corporation [FLS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.58

Flowserve Corporation [NYSE: FLS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.93% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.63%. Over the last 12 months, FLS stock dropped by -44.21%. The one-year Flowserve Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.02. The average equity rating for FLS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.79 billion, with 138.05 million shares outstanding and 129.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, FLS stock reached a trading volume of 1184647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Flowserve Corporation [FLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLS shares is $28.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Flowserve Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Flowserve Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowserve Corporation is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

FLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Flowserve Corporation [FLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, FLS shares gained by 2.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for Flowserve Corporation [FLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.14, while it was recorded at 26.95 for the last single week of trading, and 42.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flowserve Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flowserve Corporation [FLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.94 and a Gross Margin at +33.27. Flowserve Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.43.

Return on Total Capital for FLS is now 13.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.41. Additionally, FLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] managed to generate an average of $14,922 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Flowserve Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

FLS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flowserve Corporation posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowserve Corporation go to 8.00%.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,451 million, or 99.00% of FLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLS stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 20,923,370, which is approximately 19.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,049,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.43 million in FLS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $355.06 million in FLS stock with ownership of nearly 0.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

177 institutional holders increased their position in Flowserve Corporation [NYSE:FLS] by around 8,108,427 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 7,007,184 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 114,381,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,496,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLS stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,074,669 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,661,766 shares during the same period.