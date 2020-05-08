why Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.22

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] jumped around 0.71 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.25 at the close of the session, up 3.46%. Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock is now -47.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CFG Stock saw the intraday high of $22.055 and lowest of $20.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.29, which means current price is +50.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.07M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 4601277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $27.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CFG stock. On December 16, 2019, analysts increased their price target for CFG shares from 32 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.98.

How has CFG stock performed recently?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.09. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 8.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.69 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.57, while it was recorded at 21.12 for the last single week of trading, and 33.04 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.17. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.95.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.70. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.38.

Earnings analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 5.72%.

Insider trade positions for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $8,528 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,312,853, which is approximately -0.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,861,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $818.76 million in CFG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $446.04 million in CFG stock with ownership of nearly -1.895% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 25,350,707 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 31,096,391 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 358,727,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,174,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,531,323 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 5,927,800 shares during the same period.