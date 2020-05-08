why Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $80.22

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] price surged by 3.05 percent to reach at $2.26. A sum of 1623801 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.04M shares. Best Buy Co. Inc. shares reached a high of $77.09 and dropped to a low of $75.20 until finishing in the latest session at $76.25.

The one-year BBY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.95. The average equity rating for BBY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $80.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim dropped their target price from $90 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on BBY stock. On September 26, 2019, analysts increased their price target for BBY shares from 70 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

BBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, BBY shares gained by 23.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.34 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.62, while it was recorded at 74.32 for the last single week of trading, and 74.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Best Buy Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.67 and a Gross Margin at +22.86. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.53.

Return on Total Capital for BBY is now 33.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.96. Additionally, BBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] managed to generate an average of $12,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.03.Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

BBY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Best Buy Co. Inc. posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 7.95%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,142 million, or 81.40% of BBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,908,849, which is approximately -2.743% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,594,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in BBY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.38 billion in BBY stock with ownership of nearly 4.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Best Buy Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY] by around 13,778,094 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 16,199,077 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 174,669,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,646,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBY stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,043,782 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,053,836 shares during the same period.