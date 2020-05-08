why Apple Inc. [AAPL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $303.56

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] jumped around 3.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $303.74 at the close of the session, up 1.03%. Apple Inc. stock is now 3.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAPL Stock saw the intraday high of $305.17 and lowest of $301.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 327.85, which means current price is +42.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 51.20M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 28469543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $303.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price from $240 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $335 to $350, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on AAPL stock. On May 01, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AAPL shares from 370 to 355.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 8.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has AAPL stock performed recently?

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 17.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.52 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 270.50, while it was recorded at 296.83 for the last single week of trading, and 260.18 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.33 and a Gross Margin at +37.58. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.25.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 30.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.40. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $403,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apple Inc. posted 2.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 11.47%.

Insider trade positions for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

There are presently around $793,054 million, or 61.70% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 329,323,432, which is approximately -0.546% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 274,684,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.58 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $73.7 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly -1.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,311 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 88,055,827 shares. Additionally, 1,939 investors decreased positions by around 139,657,694 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 2,410,261,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,637,974,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 254 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,114,134 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 4,855,048 shares during the same period.