Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] moved up 6.55: Why It’s Important

Waste Connections Inc. [NYSE: WCN] surged by $5.65 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $92.25 during the day while it closed the day at $91.94. Waste Connections Inc. stock has also gained 7.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WCN stock has declined by -8.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.34% and gained 1.27% year-on date.

The market cap for WCN stock reached $24.95 billion, with 271.41 million shares outstanding and 263.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, WCN reached a trading volume of 2342083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WCN shares is $98.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Waste Connections Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Waste Connections Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $96 to $98, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on WCN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Connections Inc. is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for WCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for WCN in the course of the last twelve months was 18.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

WCN stock trade performance evaluation

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.02. With this latest performance, WCN shares gained by 12.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.96 for Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.84, while it was recorded at 86.96 for the last single week of trading, and 91.06 for the last 200 days.

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.91 and a Gross Margin at +26.83. Waste Connections Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Total Capital for WCN is now 8.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.77. Additionally, WCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] managed to generate an average of $41,317 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Waste Connections Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Waste Connections Inc. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WCN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Connections Inc. go to 7.11%.

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,373 million, or 70.30% of WCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,605,700, which is approximately 0.98% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 24,820,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in WCN stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $953.74 million in WCN stock with ownership of nearly 2.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waste Connections Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Waste Connections Inc. [NYSE:WCN] by around 11,623,609 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 13,267,191 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 199,619,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,510,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WCN stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,747,904 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 737,855 shares during the same period.