Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $24

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.60%. Over the last 12 months, SPCE stock rose by 92.06%. The one-year Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.13. The average equity rating for SPCE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.09 billion, with 206.10 million shares outstanding and 81.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.28M shares, SPCE stock reached a trading volume of 24833852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $29.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $25, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on SPCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1076.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

SPCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.60. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 41.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.07 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.01, while it was recorded at 17.91 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4241.26 and a Gross Margin at -138.11. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5578.82.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -27.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.25. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$232,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $765 million, or 19.20% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,500,000, which is approximately 19.373% of the company’s market cap and around 67.67% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,275,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.6 million in SPCE stocks shares; and SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $77.46 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 31.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 22,312,266 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 33,625,513 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 14,576,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,361,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,974,138 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 29,254,120 shares during the same period.