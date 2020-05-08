ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $20

ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAC] jumped around 1.54 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.42 at the close of the session, up 10.35%. ViacomCBS Inc. stock is now -60.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIAC Stock saw the intraday high of $17.52 and lowest of $16.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.71, which means current price is +62.57% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.09M shares, VIAC reached a trading volume of 29777960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAC shares is $24.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ViacomCBS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for ViacomCBS Inc. stock. On March 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for VIAC shares from 58 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViacomCBS Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAC in the course of the last twelve months was 37.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has VIAC stock performed recently?

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, VIAC shares gained by 11.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.35 for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.33, while it was recorded at 15.82 for the last single week of trading, and 34.12 for the last 200 days.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.48. ViacomCBS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.76.

Return on Total Capital for VIAC is now 18.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 158.40. Additionally, VIAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] managed to generate an average of $136,307 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.ViacomCBS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ViacomCBS Inc. posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViacomCBS Inc. go to 1.11%.

Insider trade positions for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]

There are presently around $6,795 million, or 83.50% of VIAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,035,548, which is approximately -8.502% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,372,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $541.23 million in VIAC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $443.52 million in VIAC stock with ownership of nearly -0.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ViacomCBS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 441 institutional holders increased their position in ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAC] by around 61,484,963 shares. Additionally, 484 investors decreased positions by around 69,210,492 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 325,943,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,638,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAC stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,551,600 shares, while 195 institutional investors sold positions of 22,412,386 shares during the same period.