Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] Stock trading around $10.89 per share: What’s Next?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: UMPQ] price surged by 0.09 percent to reach at $0.01. A sum of 1802319 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.17M shares. Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares reached a high of $11.40 and dropped to a low of $10.77 until finishing in the latest session at $10.89.

The one-year UMPQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.49. The average equity rating for UMPQ stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMPQ shares is $13.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2018, representing the official price target for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on UMPQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Umpqua Holdings Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.07.

UMPQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.05. With this latest performance, UMPQ shares dropped by -1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.15 for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.61, while it was recorded at 11.31 for the last single week of trading, and 15.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Umpqua Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.58. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.36.

Return on Total Capital for UMPQ is now 8.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.42. Additionally, UMPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] managed to generate an average of $89,803 per employee.

UMPQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation go to 10.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,107 million, or 90.80% of UMPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UMPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,663,597, which is approximately 0.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,541,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.62 million in UMPQ stocks shares; and ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, currently with $163.86 million in UMPQ stock with ownership of nearly -0.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Umpqua Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:UMPQ] by around 15,226,799 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 10,874,590 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 167,589,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,691,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMPQ stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,220,985 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,762,393 shares during the same period.