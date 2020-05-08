UBS Downgrade The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] jumped around 2.79 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $101.29 at the close of the session, up 2.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock is now -36.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PNC Stock saw the intraday high of $104.40 and lowest of $99.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 161.79, which means current price is +27.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, PNC reached a trading volume of 1703119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $110.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura dropped their target price from $95 to $114. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 5.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.87.

How has PNC stock performed recently?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.04. With this latest performance, PNC shares gained by 6.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.83 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.70, while it was recorded at 100.83 for the last single week of trading, and 134.76 for the last 200 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.12. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.86.

Return on Total Capital for PNC is now 5.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.60. Additionally, PNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] managed to generate an average of $103,009 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. posted 2.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.82/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to -6.61%.

Insider trade positions for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

There are presently around $34,925 million, or 84.00% of PNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,446,765, which is approximately 0.05% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,504,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 billion in PNC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.26 billion in PNC stock with ownership of nearly -5.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 563 institutional holders increased their position in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC] by around 15,653,680 shares. Additionally, 636 investors decreased positions by around 19,264,073 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 319,653,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,571,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNC stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,201,813 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 2,580,179 shares during the same period.