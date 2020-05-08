The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] stock Resumed by Jefferies analyst, price target now $29

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HAIN] surged by $1.96 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $29.25 during the day while it closed the day at $28.77. The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stock has also gained 11.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HAIN stock has inclined by 5.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.74% and gained 10.85% year-on date.

The market cap for HAIN stock reached $3.03 billion, with 105.24 million shares outstanding and 101.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, HAIN reached a trading volume of 1733340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAIN shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $28 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $18, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on HAIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

HAIN stock trade performance evaluation

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.34. With this latest performance, HAIN shares gained by 13.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.59 for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.22, while it was recorded at 26.58 for the last single week of trading, and 23.82 for the last 200 days.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.36 and a Gross Margin at +18.67. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.17.

Return on Total Capital for HAIN is now 2.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.09. Additionally, HAIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] managed to generate an average of -$9,179 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. go to -14.20%.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,912 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAIN stocks are: ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 21,068,777, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,551,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.45 million in HAIN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $188.08 million in HAIN stock with ownership of nearly -3.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

113 institutional holders increased their position in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HAIN] by around 7,007,827 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 7,956,178 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 93,660,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,624,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAIN stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,404,105 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,364,540 shares during the same period.