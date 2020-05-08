The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] Is Currently 3.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] jumped around 1.6 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $52.79 at the close of the session, up 3.13%. The Blackstone Group Inc. stock is now -5.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BX Stock saw the intraday high of $53.31 and lowest of $52.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.97, which means current price is +59.97% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.58M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 4766552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $54.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for The Blackstone Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2019, representing the official price target for The Blackstone Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Outperform rating on BX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Blackstone Group Inc. is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 511.00.

How has BX stock performed recently?

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 15.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.03 for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.61, while it was recorded at 50.90 for the last single week of trading, and 51.89 for the last 200 days.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.19 and a Gross Margin at +98.09. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.09.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 13.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.14. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 165.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $705,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Earnings analysis for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Blackstone Group Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Blackstone Group Inc. go to 12.40%.

Insider trade positions for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

There are presently around $19,653 million, or 58.00% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,649,030, which is approximately 6.406% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 33,010,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in BX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $983.88 million in BX stock with ownership of nearly 8.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Blackstone Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 519 institutional holders increased their position in The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 49,803,313 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 33,063,454 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 301,052,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,919,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 183 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,757,988 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 3,888,594 shares during the same period.