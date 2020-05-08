Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] fell -67.13% so far this year. What now?

Targa Resources Corp. [NYSE: TRGP] price surged by 15.09 percent to reach at $1.76. A sum of 6294913 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.99M shares. Targa Resources Corp. shares reached a high of $13.94 and dropped to a low of $12.09 until finishing in the latest session at $13.42.

The one-year TRGP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.05. The average equity rating for TRGP stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRGP shares is $19.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Targa Resources Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Targa Resources Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on TRGP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Targa Resources Corp. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

TRGP Stock Performance Analysis:

Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.55. With this latest performance, TRGP shares gained by 70.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.36 for Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.38, while it was recorded at 12.26 for the last single week of trading, and 31.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Targa Resources Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.92 and a Gross Margin at +9.16. Targa Resources Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.41.

Return on Total Capital for TRGP is now 3.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.50. Additionally, TRGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] managed to generate an average of -$78,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Targa Resources Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

TRGP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Targa Resources Corp. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRGP.

Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,415 million, or 96.20% of TRGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,740,318, which is approximately 0.622% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., holding 15,603,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.94 million in TRGP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $165.54 million in TRGP stock with ownership of nearly 3.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Targa Resources Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Targa Resources Corp. [NYSE:TRGP] by around 12,162,749 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 25,599,898 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 169,392,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,154,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRGP stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,106,924 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,539,635 shares during the same period.