SunTrust lifts Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] gained 3.58% or 0.48 points to close at $13.88 with a heavy trading volume of 34789282 shares. It opened the trading session at $13.86, the shares rose to $14.52 and dropped to $13.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OXY points out that the company has recorded -66.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -54.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 41.83M shares, OXY reached to a volume of 34789282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $14.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

Trading performance analysis for OXY stock

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.39. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.56 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.74, while it was recorded at 14.67 for the last single week of trading, and 35.91 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.98 and a Gross Margin at +22.10. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.49.

Return on Total Capital for OXY is now 2.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.88. Additionally, OXY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] managed to generate an average of -$45,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to -12.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

There are presently around $9,203 million, or 86.30% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 88,236,727, which is approximately -1.026% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,551,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $985.59 million in OXY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $791.74 million in OXY stock with ownership of nearly 0.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 439 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 63,640,947 shares. Additionally, 643 investors decreased positions by around 89,623,045 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 533,497,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 686,761,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,437,125 shares, while 249 institutional investors sold positions of 21,890,514 shares during the same period.