Stephens Downgrade Aaron’s Inc. [AAN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Aaron’s Inc. [NYSE: AAN] gained 15.80% on the last trading session, reaching $33.35 price per share at the time. Aaron’s Inc. represents 69.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.33 billion with the latest information. AAN stock price has been found in the range of $30.39 to $34.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, AAN reached a trading volume of 1567534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aaron’s Inc. [AAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAN shares is $38.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Aaron’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Aaron’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on AAN stock. On June 10, 2019, analysts increased their price target for AAN shares from 72 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aaron’s Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.84.

Trading performance analysis for AAN stock

Aaron’s Inc. [AAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.51. With this latest performance, AAN shares gained by 45.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.62 for Aaron’s Inc. [AAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.72, while it was recorded at 30.60 for the last single week of trading, and 52.76 for the last 200 days.

Aaron’s Inc. [AAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aaron’s Inc. [AAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.93 and a Gross Margin at +43.90. Aaron’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.80.

Return on Total Capital for AAN is now 13.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aaron’s Inc. [AAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.89. Additionally, AAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aaron’s Inc. [AAN] managed to generate an average of $2,601 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.

Aaron’s Inc. [AAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aaron’s Inc. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aaron’s Inc. go to 10.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aaron’s Inc. [AAN]

There are presently around $1,962 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,573,062, which is approximately -3.65% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,088,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.15 million in AAN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $164.43 million in AAN stock with ownership of nearly 1.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aaron’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Aaron’s Inc. [NYSE:AAN] by around 8,067,655 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 6,688,826 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 53,368,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,125,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAN stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,779,272 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,564,883 shares during the same period.