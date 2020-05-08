Robert W. Baird lifts Stericycle Inc. [SRCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Stericycle Inc. [NASDAQ: SRCL] price surged by 8.06 percent to reach at $3.79. A sum of 1190727 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 809.52K shares. Stericycle Inc. shares reached a high of $51.21 and dropped to a low of $46.2041 until finishing in the latest session at $50.79.

The one-year SRCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.47. The average equity rating for SRCL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Stericycle Inc. [SRCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRCL shares is $63.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Stericycle Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Stericycle Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stericycle Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRCL in the course of the last twelve months was 90.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SRCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Stericycle Inc. [SRCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, SRCL shares gained by 13.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.07 for Stericycle Inc. [SRCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.62, while it was recorded at 47.64 for the last single week of trading, and 54.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stericycle Inc. Fundamentals:

Stericycle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

SRCL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stericycle Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -34.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stericycle Inc. go to 11.00%.

Stericycle Inc. [SRCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,895 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,312,390, which is approximately 0.63% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 7,924,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $372.44 million in SRCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $364.58 million in SRCL stock with ownership of nearly -3.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

158 institutional holders increased their position in Stericycle Inc. [NASDAQ:SRCL] by around 6,195,250 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 10,540,849 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 87,412,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,148,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRCL stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,893,436 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,220,102 shares during the same period.