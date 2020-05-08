Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Stock trading around $9.85 per share: What’s Next?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] gained 2.07% on the last trading session, reaching $9.85 price per share at the time. Regions Financial Corporation represents 1.01 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.97 billion with the latest information. RF stock price has been found in the range of $9.77 to $10.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.83M shares, RF reached a trading volume of 9245531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $11.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.21.

Trading performance analysis for RF stock

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.37. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.10 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.12, while it was recorded at 9.96 for the last single week of trading, and 14.50 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.61. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.89.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 7.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.80. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] managed to generate an average of $80,863 per employee.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regions Financial Corporation posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to 8.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

There are presently around $6,585 million, or 78.60% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,416,672, which is approximately -2.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,825,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $683.46 million in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $512.62 million in RF stock with ownership of nearly -0.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 40,843,541 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 59,125,410 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 582,363,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 682,332,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,767,319 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 5,635,446 shares during the same period.