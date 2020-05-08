Raymond James Downgrade Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $19.07 during the day while it closed the day at $18.63. Weyerhaeuser Company stock has also loss -14.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WY stock has declined by -34.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.21% and lost -38.31% year-on date.

The market cap for WY stock reached $16.92 billion, with 908.15 million shares outstanding and 744.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 6833342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $27.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

WY stock trade performance evaluation

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.81. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.11 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.86, while it was recorded at 18.03 for the last single week of trading, and 26.18 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.55 and a Gross Margin at +17.42. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.16.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.89. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of -$8,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weyerhaeuser Company posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,610 million, or 79.60% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,966,574, which is approximately 1.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,325,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $972.13 million in WY stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $757.08 million in WY stock with ownership of nearly -5.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 390 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 33,347,038 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 32,439,581 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 516,202,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 581,989,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,958,563 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 7,583,823 shares during the same period.