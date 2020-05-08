Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] is -39.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE: PRU] gained 4.80% or 2.6 points to close at $56.72 with a heavy trading volume of 3511880 shares. It opened the trading session at $55.08, the shares rose to $58.84 and dropped to $55.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PRU points out that the company has recorded -38.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -46.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, PRU reached to a volume of 3511880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRU shares is $68.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Prudential Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $88 to $86. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Prudential Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prudential Financial Inc. is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 39.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRU in the course of the last twelve months was 1.31.

Trading performance analysis for PRU stock

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.06. With this latest performance, PRU shares gained by 8.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.87 for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.36, while it was recorded at 57.60 for the last single week of trading, and 82.09 for the last 200 days.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.32. Prudential Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for PRU is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.58. Additionally, PRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] managed to generate an average of $80,371 per employee.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prudential Financial Inc. posted 3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prudential Financial Inc. go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]

There are presently around $14,122 million, or 66.90% of PRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,671,521, which is approximately 6.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,168,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in PRU stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.08 billion in PRU stock with ownership of nearly -1.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prudential Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 495 institutional holders increased their position in Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE:PRU] by around 21,562,805 shares. Additionally, 463 investors decreased positions by around 17,643,373 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 221,730,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,936,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRU stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,545,161 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 1,872,983 shares during the same period.