Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] is -50.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Parsley Energy Inc. [NYSE: PE] gained 4.12% on the last trading session, reaching $9.34 price per share at the time. Parsley Energy Inc. represents 441.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.12 billion with the latest information. PE stock price has been found in the range of $9.205 to $9.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.13M shares, PE reached a trading volume of 11654588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Parsley Energy Inc. [PE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PE shares is $12.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Parsley Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Parsley Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Parsley Energy Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for PE in the course of the last twelve months was 3.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for PE stock

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, PE shares gained by 36.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.90 for Parsley Energy Inc. [PE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.70, while it was recorded at 9.17 for the last single week of trading, and 14.56 for the last 200 days.

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.47 and a Gross Margin at +36.71. Parsley Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Total Capital for PE is now 6.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.24. Additionally, PE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] managed to generate an average of $353,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Parsley Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Parsley Energy Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Parsley Energy Inc. go to 18.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Parsley Energy Inc. [PE]

There are presently around $2,685 million, or 72.90% of PE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,192,782, which is approximately -0.654% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 19,559,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $175.45 million in PE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $123.44 million in PE stock with ownership of nearly -17.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Parsley Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Parsley Energy Inc. [NYSE:PE] by around 61,670,045 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 46,842,852 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 190,794,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,307,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PE stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,482,565 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 13,600,389 shares during the same period.