Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] stock Downgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $28

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NYSE: NUS] gained 27.88% or 7.65 points to close at $35.09 with a heavy trading volume of 2971071 shares. It opened the trading session at $31.29, the shares rose to $35.13 and dropped to $30.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NUS points out that the company has recorded -24.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -185.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, NUS reached to a volume of 2971071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUS shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stock. On October 30, 2019, analysts increased their price target for NUS shares from 38.50 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUS in the course of the last twelve months was 66.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for NUS stock

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.13. With this latest performance, NUS shares gained by 60.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.75 for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.30, while it was recorded at 28.90 for the last single week of trading, and 35.55 for the last 200 days.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.05 and a Gross Margin at +75.98. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.17.

Return on Total Capital for NUS is now 20.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.92. Additionally, NUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] managed to generate an average of $6,970 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. go to -14.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]

There are presently around $1,155 million, or 79.00% of NUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,385,273, which is approximately -4.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,955,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.42 million in NUS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $87.52 million in NUS stock with ownership of nearly 2.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NYSE:NUS] by around 3,811,142 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 3,265,696 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 35,020,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,097,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 879,966 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 611,161 shares during the same period.