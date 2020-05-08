Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] is -79.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] traded at a high on 05/07/20, posting a 7.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.00. The results of the trading session contributed to over 80187454 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stands at 14.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.03%.

The market cap for NCLH stock reached $3.05 billion, with 254.21 million shares outstanding and 212.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.85M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 80187454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $30.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCLH in the course of the last twelve months was 16.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has NCLH stock performed recently?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.83. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 8.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.18 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.98, while it was recorded at 12.52 for the last single week of trading, and 43.09 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.06 and a Gross Margin at +33.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.39.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now 8.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.17. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of $25,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 99.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings analysis for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH.

Insider trade positions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $2,306 million, or 92.20% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 24,711,169, which is approximately 0.374% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,702,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.57 million in NCLH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $196.0 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly -1.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

264 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 17,623,861 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 16,892,237 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 172,902,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,418,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,385,291 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,992,200 shares during the same period.