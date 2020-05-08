Northcoast Upgrade Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Robert Half International Inc. [NYSE: RHI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.46%. Over the last 12 months, RHI stock dropped by -22.87%. The one-year Robert Half International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.85. The average equity rating for RHI stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.52 billion, with 122.21 million shares outstanding and 111.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, RHI stock reached a trading volume of 1148810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RHI shares is $43.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RHI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Robert Half International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Robert Half International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while CL King analysts kept a Buy rating on RHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robert Half International Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for RHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for RHI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

RHI Stock Performance Analysis:

Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.46. With this latest performance, RHI shares gained by 12.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.09, while it was recorded at 44.40 for the last single week of trading, and 54.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Robert Half International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.21 and a Gross Margin at +40.58. Robert Half International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.48.

Return on Total Capital for RHI is now 50.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.94. Additionally, RHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] managed to generate an average of $2,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.88.Robert Half International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

RHI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Robert Half International Inc. posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Robert Half International Inc. go to 2.70%.

Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,866 million, or 97.60% of RHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,063,198, which is approximately -2.437% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,749,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $515.68 million in RHI stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $421.42 million in RHI stock with ownership of nearly 29.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

224 institutional holders increased their position in Robert Half International Inc. [NYSE:RHI] by around 11,280,617 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 12,102,294 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 87,474,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,857,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RHI stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,598,482 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,765,713 shares during the same period.