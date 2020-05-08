NCR Corporation [NCR] Stock trading around $19.49 per share: What’s Next?

NCR Corporation [NYSE: NCR] traded at a high on 05/07/20, posting a 10.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.49. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1775065 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NCR Corporation stands at 9.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.25%.

The market cap for NCR stock reached $2.87 billion, with 147.13 million shares outstanding and 127.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, NCR reached a trading volume of 1775065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NCR Corporation [NCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCR shares is $26.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for NCR Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2019, representing the official price target for NCR Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Outperform rating on NCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NCR Corporation is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has NCR stock performed recently?

NCR Corporation [NCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.02. With this latest performance, NCR shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.08 for NCR Corporation [NCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.95, while it was recorded at 18.44 for the last single week of trading, and 28.92 for the last 200 days.

NCR Corporation [NCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NCR Corporation [NCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.60 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. NCR Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.88.

Return on Total Capital for NCR is now 13.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NCR Corporation [NCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.78. Additionally, NCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 332.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NCR Corporation [NCR] managed to generate an average of $17,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.NCR Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for NCR Corporation [NCR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NCR Corporation posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR Corporation go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for NCR Corporation [NCR]

There are presently around $2,184 million, or 94.80% of NCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,896,662, which is approximately -1.55% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,784,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.64 million in NCR stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $156.0 million in NCR stock with ownership of nearly 9.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NCR Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in NCR Corporation [NYSE:NCR] by around 14,116,091 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 10,731,064 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 99,096,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,943,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCR stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,020,071 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,558,046 shares during the same period.