Morgan Stanley lifts Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Outfront Media Inc. [NYSE: OUT] traded at a high on 05/07/20, posting a 11.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.45. The results of the trading session contributed to over 4573509 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Outfront Media Inc. stands at 10.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.52%.

The market cap for OUT stock reached $2.34 billion, with 162.24 million shares outstanding and 143.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, OUT reached a trading volume of 4573509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Outfront Media Inc. [OUT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUT shares is $21.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Outfront Media Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital dropped their target price from $35 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Outfront Media Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $35, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on OUT stock. On February 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OUT shares from 28 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outfront Media Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has OUT stock performed recently?

Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.90. With this latest performance, OUT shares gained by 29.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.67 for Outfront Media Inc. [OUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.07, while it was recorded at 13.77 for the last single week of trading, and 24.31 for the last 200 days.

Outfront Media Inc. [OUT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.58 and a Gross Margin at +35.16. Outfront Media Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.75.

Return on Total Capital for OUT is now 4.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 353.86. Additionally, OUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 320.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] managed to generate an average of $56,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Outfront Media Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Outfront Media Inc. [OUT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Outfront Media Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Outfront Media Inc. go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for Outfront Media Inc. [OUT]

There are presently around $1,781 million, or 97.50% of OUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,574,997, which is approximately -1.012% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 13,669,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.47 million in OUT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $130.3 million in OUT stock with ownership of nearly 9.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Outfront Media Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Outfront Media Inc. [NYSE:OUT] by around 15,112,787 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 11,307,737 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 111,519,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,940,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,195,658 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,330,676 shares during the same period.