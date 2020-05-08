Market cap of Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] reaches 42.95B – now what?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] closed the trading session at $157.80 on 05/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $154.04, while the highest price level was $162.00. The stocks have a year to date performance of 131.92 percent and weekly performance of 16.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 135.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 80.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.82M shares, ZM reached to a volume of 8260764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $121.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $105, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on ZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 11.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 45.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 377.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

ZM stock trade performance evaluation

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.74. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 38.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.13 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.46, while it was recorded at 146.84 for the last single week of trading, and 92.49 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.04 and a Gross Margin at +81.47. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.49.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.69. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $8,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 32.53%.