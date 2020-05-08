Market cap of Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] reaches 2.64B – now what?

Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE: XEC] jumped around 0.69 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.89 at the close of the session, up 2.97%. Cimarex Energy Co. stock is now -54.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XEC Stock saw the intraday high of $25.88 and lowest of $23.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.58, which means current price is +96.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, XEC reached a trading volume of 2761088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEC shares is $31.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Cimarex Energy Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Cimarex Energy Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $35, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on XEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cimarex Energy Co. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for XEC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has XEC stock performed recently?

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, XEC shares gained by 43.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.83 for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.27, while it was recorded at 23.55 for the last single week of trading, and 39.48 for the last 200 days.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.37 and a Gross Margin at +36.85. Cimarex Energy Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.34.

Return on Total Capital for XEC is now 11.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.83. Additionally, XEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] managed to generate an average of -$127,799 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Cimarex Energy Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cimarex Energy Co. posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cimarex Energy Co. go to 3.20%.

Insider trade positions for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]

There are presently around $2,304 million, or 98.20% of XEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,044,726, which is approximately -1.941% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,163,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.58 million in XEC stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $182.43 million in XEC stock with ownership of nearly -3.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

195 institutional holders increased their position in Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE:XEC] by around 14,018,193 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 13,189,667 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 72,110,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,318,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,019,207 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,018,575 shares during the same period.