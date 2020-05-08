Saturday, May 9, 2020
Market cap of Bunge Limited [BG] reaches 5.41B – now what?

By Edison Baldwin
Bunge Limited [NYSE: BG] jumped around 2.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $36.37 at the close of the session, up 6.35%. Bunge Limited stock is now -36.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BG Stock saw the intraday high of $36.75 and lowest of $34.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 59.65, which means current price is +25.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, BG reached a trading volume of 2937667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bunge Limited [BG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BG shares is $62.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Bunge Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Bunge Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bunge Limited is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.71.

How has BG stock performed recently?

Bunge Limited [BG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.32. With this latest performance, BG shares dropped by -4.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.29 for Bunge Limited [BG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.26, while it was recorded at 36.82 for the last single week of trading, and 51.22 for the last 200 days.

Bunge Limited [BG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bunge Limited [BG] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.86 and a Gross Margin at +4.96. Bunge Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.13.

Return on Total Capital for BG is now 6.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bunge Limited [BG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.23. Additionally, BG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bunge Limited [BG] managed to generate an average of -$53,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.18.Bunge Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Bunge Limited [BG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bunge Limited posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bunge Limited go to 10.10%.

Insider trade positions for Bunge Limited [BG]

There are presently around $3,987 million, or 83.60% of BG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,966,227, which is approximately 3.846% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 14,195,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $485.5 million in BG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $320.75 million in BG stock with ownership of nearly 1.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

191 institutional holders increased their position in Bunge Limited [NYSE:BG] by around 11,649,602 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 7,663,273 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 97,252,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,565,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BG stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,705,488 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,527,762 shares during the same period.

