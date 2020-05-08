Market Analysts see VMware Inc. [VMW] gaining to $181. Time to buy?

VMware Inc. [NYSE: VMW] gained 5.07% or 6.43 points to close at $133.30 with a heavy trading volume of 1487466 shares. It opened the trading session at $129.02, the shares rose to $133.76 and dropped to $127.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VMW points out that the company has recorded -18.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -55.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, VMW reached to a volume of 1487466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VMware Inc. [VMW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMW shares is $153.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for VMware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2019, representing the official price target for VMware Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $188 to $170, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on VMW stock. On October 01, 2019, analysts increased their price target for VMW shares from 140 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VMware Inc. is set at 5.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMW in the course of the last twelve months was 16.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for VMW stock

VMware Inc. [VMW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, VMW shares gained by 7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.30 for VMware Inc. [VMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.82, while it was recorded at 127.73 for the last single week of trading, and 146.11 for the last 200 days.

VMware Inc. [VMW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VMware Inc. [VMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.06 and a Gross Margin at +83.36. VMware Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +59.31.

Return on Total Capital for VMW is now 16.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 82.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 169.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VMware Inc. [VMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.05. Additionally, VMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VMware Inc. [VMW] managed to generate an average of $206,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.VMware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

VMware Inc. [VMW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VMware Inc. posted 1.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.28/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMware Inc. go to 16.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at VMware Inc. [VMW]

There are presently around $9,728 million, or 70.80% of VMW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMW stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 14,513,240, which is approximately 7.139% of the company’s market cap and around 22.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,950,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $754.98 million in VMW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $629.41 million in VMW stock with ownership of nearly 1.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VMware Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in VMware Inc. [NYSE:VMW] by around 13,493,339 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 7,008,209 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 56,175,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,677,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMW stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 794,023 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 758,216 shares during the same period.